Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.

The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency is working on a bridge collapse at the Jackson Point Bridge in Woodville, MS. The collapse occurred around 10:30 a.m. on December 29, 2022, when a rig driving across the bridge fell through. No injuries occurred pic.twitter.com/rpW7afgR4c — msema (@MSEMA) December 30, 2022

County officials say they have been working to assess the needs of residents that live on the northwest side of the Buffalo River.

The Jackson Point Bridge serves as the main entrance to that section of the county which houses secondary homes, a press release says.

Officials are also working to identify various methods to evacuate roughly 25 residents from that area.

“We’ve been in contact with those residents,” Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell said. “We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering.”

The Jackson Point Bridge will remain closed until further notice, Director Powell said in a press release.

