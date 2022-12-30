Facebook
Mississippi bridge collapses; no injuries reported

Jackson Point Bridge
Jackson Point Bridge(WLBT)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WOODVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A bridge collapsed in Woodville, Mississippi, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The Wilkinson County Emergency Management Agency says a rig driving across the Jackson Point Bridge fell through. The emergency management agency is working with Delta Workover to remove its rig from the bridge. Fortunately, no injuries occurred.

County officials say they have been working to assess the needs of residents that live on the northwest side of the Buffalo River.

The Jackson Point Bridge serves as the main entrance to that section of the county which houses secondary homes, a press release says.

Officials are also working to identify various methods to evacuate roughly 25 residents from that area.

“We’ve been in contact with those residents,” Wilkinson County EMA Director Mattie Powell said. “We have no unmet needs at this time, and we are working quickly to get these people to their primary homes or other sheltering.”

The Jackson Point Bridge will remain closed until further notice, Director Powell said in a press release.

