Louisiana prepares to participate in this year’s rose parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s “Celebration Riverboat” is getting ready to set sail in California during the 124th 134th “Tournament of Roses” parade on Monday, Jan. 2.

This is the second year Louisiana has participated with a float of its own in the rose parade, which is held annually in Pasadena, Calif.

According to the Louisiana Lt. Governor’s Office, the Louisiana Riverboat paddle-wheeler float depicts the rich cultural heritage of the Bayou State and features more than 35,000 flowers, which will be fastened to the float in the hours leading up to the parade.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.