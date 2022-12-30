Facebook
Explorer program available for young aspiring EMS

Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class.
By WAFB staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class.

The program is open to anyone 15 to 20 years old who is interested in a career in EMS. Those people interested can attend an open house on January 21 from 12-3 p.m. at EMS headquarters, 3801 Harding Blvd.

Officials say participants will get hands-on experience to learn the ropes and ins and outs of the job.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

