Explorer program available for young aspiring EMS

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders with East Baton Rouge’s EMS are offering another EMS Explorer Post class.

The program is open to anyone 15 to 20 years old who is interested in a career in EMS. Those people interested can attend an open house on January 21 from 12-3 p.m. at EMS headquarters, 3801 Harding Blvd.

Officials say participants will get hands-on experience to learn the ropes and ins and outs of the job.

