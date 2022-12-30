Facebook
ESPN: Citrus Bowl sports betting halted by NJ; Brees to blame?

College Football
College Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - New Jersey gaming regulators have ordered a halt to sports betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue due to a violation of state regulations, according to a report by ESPN.

ESPN’s David Purdum said regulators placed the blame on “an individual associated with the Purdue football team.” He added sources familiar with the situation said former Saints and Boilermakers quarterback Drew Brees, who signed on as an interim assistant coach for the bowl game, is that individual due to his relationship with a sportsbook.

Brees had a business relationship with PointsBet, which operates in New Jersey, but the sportsbook ended that relationship about a week after Brees signed on as an interim assistant with Purdue on Dec. 15, Purdum reported.

Purdum wrote that a notice obtained by ESPN stated that New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement told sportsbooks to stop taking bets on the game and added bets on the bowl game placed after Dec. 15 must be voided.

