Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Businesses struggle through plummeting economy; Velvet Cactus closes

A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country.

The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year.

The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed the rising costs of running the business.

“We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end,” the post read.

The battle to stay open is intense for several restaurants in the area.

Elvondae Raybon is the owner of Pit and Peel in Baton Rouge. He says to keep down prices, they have had to add catering and a food truck to generate more money.

“It’s always a concern of am I being fair to the customer, and am I also able to make a profit so I can grow,” said Raybon.

However, former employees who worked for Velvet Cactus are going into the new year jobless.

According to the owner, prices have gone up by 20 percent over the past few years. Management decided to shut down immediately after the holidays.

The owner tells WAFB it was a hard decision, but they had no choice.

While workers were boarding windows and moving out products, another restaurant chain came by to provide job opportunities. The business plans to honor unused gift cards at its New Orleans location.

RELATED: Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
Heart Attack
Heart attack risk increases between Christmas and New Year’s Day
Sugarcane
Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze
Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress