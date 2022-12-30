Businesses struggle through plummeting economy; Velvet Cactus closes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A rough economy is causing problems for numerous businesses across the country.

The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer. Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year.

The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed the rising costs of running the business.

“We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end,” the post read.

The battle to stay open is intense for several restaurants in the area.

Elvondae Raybon is the owner of Pit and Peel in Baton Rouge. He says to keep down prices, they have had to add catering and a food truck to generate more money.

“It’s always a concern of am I being fair to the customer, and am I also able to make a profit so I can grow,” said Raybon.

However, former employees who worked for Velvet Cactus are going into the new year jobless.

According to the owner, prices have gone up by 20 percent over the past few years. Management decided to shut down immediately after the holidays.

The owner tells WAFB it was a hard decision, but they had no choice.

While workers were boarding windows and moving out products, another restaurant chain came by to provide job opportunities. The business plans to honor unused gift cards at its New Orleans location.

