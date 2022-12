BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on the night of Thursday, Dec. 29.

The shooting reportedly happened off Gore Road, which is near Scotland Avenue around 9 p.m.

According to officials, the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.

