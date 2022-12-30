Baton Rouge firework stands ready for customers ahead of New Year’s Eve

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new year is fast approaching which means Baton Rouge firework stands are ready for customers throughout the weekend.

Kyle Lewis with Pyro City Fireworks in Denham Springs said people are waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks due to the weather. He said inflation hasn’t changed prices. You can find all your firework favorites for about the same price as normal.

Pyro City is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located off I-12 by Bass Pro Shops.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is urging people to be careful if they plan to use fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

You can learn more HERE.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.