Baton Rouge firework stands ready for customers ahead of New Year’s Eve

The new year is fast approaching which means Baton Rouge firework stands are ready for customers throughout the weekend.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Kyle Lewis with Pyro City Fireworks in Denham Springs said people are waiting until the last minute to buy fireworks due to the weather. He said inflation hasn’t changed prices. You can find all your firework favorites for about the same price as normal.

Pyro City is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is located off I-12 by Bass Pro Shops.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is urging people to be careful if they plan to use fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

You can learn more HERE.

