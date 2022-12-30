Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

12-year-old boy dies from flu after EMS unable to reach him in blizzard, family says

The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with...
The 12-year-old was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who "loved spending time with his family".(GoFundMe)
By Dakota News Now staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KSFY/Gray News) - A 12-year-old boy in South Dakota died from the flu after emergency responders were unable to get to him during a blizzard, his family said.

Honor Beauvais was diagnosed with the flu and sent home the day before his death. His grandmother, Rose Cordier-Beauvais, said Honor’s condition worsened from there.

“We tried for hours to reach the emergency preparedness personnel on the Rosebud Sioux Indian Reservation to get help for Honor,” she told KSFY.

A snowplow reportedly was eventually able to make a path for an ambulance and Honor was taken to the Indian Health Service, a government hospital three miles away, where he died.

Honor was a sixth-grade student at Sapa Un Catholic in St. Francis, according to KSFY. He was described as an outgoing and friendly child, who loved spending time with his family.

“The roads in South Dakota and on the reservation are finally being cleared enough so that we can plan the wake and funeral for our beloved boy, Honor,” Cordier-Beauvais said.

A GoFundMe was set up by his grandmother to cover funeral expenses. In a single day, the fund surpassed over $9,000, bypassing the original goal of $8,500 with over 250 donations.

The fundraiser is currently over $10,000 in donations.

Copyright 2022 KSFY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

Aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge, La.
La. govt. worker kicked out of office after reporting ‘questionable contracts,’ attorney argues
Heart Attack
Heart attack risk increases between Christmas and New Year’s Day
Closed
Businesses struggle through plummeting economy; Velvet Cactus closes
The officer is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon involving domestic...
Florida officer arrested after armed standoff with SWAT team, authorities say
Sugarcane
Sugarcane farmers harvested most of crop before hard freeze