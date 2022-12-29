Facebook
WWII veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passes away at 104

WWII Veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr.
WWII Veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - South Louisiana is mourning the loss of an American hero, as World War II veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr. passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, his family said.

Dixon was 104 years old.

At a Veterans Day celebration in New Roads in 2016, WAFB’s Scottie Hunter spoke with Dixon.

“It makes me feel good and then I’m able to go around and meet them and talk to them and tell them some of the things that I did in the service and for this country,” he said.

WWII Veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr.
WWII Veteran Cpl. Leon Dixon Sr.

Dixon added Veterans Day was always overwhelming for him but he loved the chance to share his wisdom with others.

We thank Cpl. Dixon for his service and offer condolences to his family.

