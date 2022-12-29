Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

SPD looking for man accused of raping juvenile at hotel

Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981
Christopher McKnight, DOB: 6/19/1981(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:53 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is looking for a man accused of rape.

Police say back on May 19, officers were called out to make a report about the sexual assault of a juvenile. The victim was reportedly taken to a hotel and sexually assaulted by Christopher McKnight, 41.

Detectives later secured a warrant for McKnight’s arrest on a charge of second-degree rape.

Police say McKnight’s last known address was in Baton Rouge.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to McKnight’s arrest. Call 318-673-7373 to leave an anonymous tip.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waves to the crowd during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant at...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2022
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast
Baton Rouge Police Department
BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast