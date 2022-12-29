Southwest mess leaves Louisianians in distress

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - What was a fun holiday trip for Jason Mabile and his girlfriend turned into a nightmare when trying to return home.

“We sat at the gate, I guess we were delayed for 2 hours they finally came on and said that the crew arrived, but on flight attendant was out of hours for the day and because of that we couldn’t fly,” explains Mabile.

From there, Jason from Baton Rouge and his girlfriend, Jenny, from Lafayette say things just got worse.

“We had to go to baggage claim and wait about two and half hours for them to get our bags off the plan, that had been sitting at the gate for a couple of hours. We finally, got our bags, and had to find a hotel room at about 1 o’clock in the morning,” adds Mabile.

Their next chance for a flight home to the New Orleans Airport was the following day, Christmas Eve.

“At the gate, they reschedule us for a flight on the 24th at 8:30 pm, so same time as the original flight, just a day later. So because of that we had missed family Christmas on the 24th, on Christmas Eve,” says Mabile.

Mabile says the next day, even their rebooked flight was delayed. That’s when they decided to just rent a car and drive home from Orlando.

“Had we not taken the matter into our own hands and been proactive on getting a rental car, then I mean who knows where we will be today,” adds Mabile.

Mabile says their flight on the 24th eventually got canceled, Southwest schedule the flight for the third time on the 28th for that flight to also get canceled.

Rey Arcenas, who’s also from Louisiana, is still stuck in Orlando, “I got stranded here. I flew here to Florida, and then they ended up cancelling my flight back yesterday.”

Arcenas flew there almost a week ago to visit family. When he tried flying home on Southwest yesterday, he says his flight was canceled. Right now, he’s rescheduled for a flight on December 31st. “If my flight gets canceled again, honestly I am just going to drive over there,” adds Arcenas.

