Search for your missing money in La., 48 other states - all from one website

File photo of money
File photo of money(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Information provided by Louisiana Unclaimed Property:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana Unclaimed Property items are part of an online search site that now features free and secure searches of 49 states’ unclaimed property departments. MissingMoney.com was recently revamped to grant citizens nationwide the ability to search multiple unclaimed property databases at one advertising-free site. MissingMoney.com is the only national search site endorsed by states.

“This is an impressive tool designed for the convenience of all citizens, including Louisiana residents and former residents,” said State Treasurer John M. Schroder, whose office oversees Louisiana’s Unclaimed Property program. “Military families who now call Louisiana home, but may have been stationed elsewhere previously, are just one example of those who will benefit from Louisiana’s participation in the MissingMoney.com initiative.”

Unclaimed Property Director Kathleen Lobell, who is closing out her year as president of the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators (NAUPA), led the effort to work with vendors and contract to modernize online offerings with a reformatted site powered by Kelmar Associates, a leading national unclaimed property data solutions company.

“We were particularly sensitive to the security needed for such a collaboration,” Lobell said. She added that there is no advertising on MissingMoney.com and no charge to participate as a state or for individuals to search for their property. There have been more than 2.3 million searches and 137,000 claims submitted since the upgraded site was launched less than 2 months ago.

Unclaimed property involves financial assets that have become inactive and turned over to states’ unclaimed property programs as required by law for safekeeping. Property types include uncashed checks from corporations, financial institutions, banks, insurance companies, and municipalities, inactive stock and brokerage accounts, unclaimed safe deposit boxes, and more.

Over 220 million properties totaling billions of dollars available to search and claim on MissingMoney.com Louisiana’s LACashClaim.org alone holds over $1 billion worth of properties waiting to be claimed.

