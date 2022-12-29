Man arrested in connection with drive-by shooting that injured 2

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of drive-by shooting that left two injured on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

EBRSO said Jarrius Snearl, 20, is charged with attempted first-degree murder (2 counts), aggravated flight, hit and run, possession of a stolen firearm, and obstruction of justice.

He allegedly drove by the victims’ home on Maplewood Drive in a white Nissan Altima while shooting, leaving them both injured, officials said.

Officials said Snearl drove off after the shooting but crashed into a parked vehicle. They added he then tried to run away but was quickly caught.

Investigators said the victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

