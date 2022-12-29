Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU opens SEC play with upset win over No. 9 Arkansas

LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU head coach Matt McMahon(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:00 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team started SEC play with a big win over No. 9 Arkansas in the PMAC on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 SEC) pulled off the 60-57 victory over the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1 SEC).

LSU was led by Trae Hannibal with 19 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Derek Fountain finished with a double-double. He had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

CLICK HERE for more.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending

Latest News

LSU Lady Tigers
LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll
LSU forward Angel Reese (1) and guard Flau'jae Johnson (4)
Angel Reese scores season-high 32 points as No. 11 LSU dominates Lamar
LSU head coach Matt McMahon
LSU pulls out win over NCCU
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge