LSP: 2 women dead after SUV rear-ends 18-wheeler

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB STAFF
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
OSCAR, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police investigated a crash in Pointe Coupee Parish that left two women dead on Thursday, Dec. 29.

According to troopers, Barbara Dobard Rigby, 69, and Maynette Dobard, 98, both of Alexandria, died in the crash.

Tpr. Christian Reed with LSP Troop A said the crash happened on US 190 east of LA 978 a little after 10 a.m.

He said the initial investigation shows Rigby was driving a 2018 Lincoln SUV when the vehicle veered off the highway and rear-ended an 18-wheeler.

Rigby and Dobard were both restrained but died from their injuries, according to troopers.

LSP said the 18-wheeler had on emergency flashers and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the crash.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways. a blood sample was taken from the driver of the SUV and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, troopers said.

