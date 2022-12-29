Facebook
Lizana man aboard helicopter that crashed off Louisiana coast

David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that...
David Scarborough, 36, from Lizana is confirmed to be a passenger on the helicopter that crashed off the shore of Louisiana Thursday afternoon.(Scarborough Family)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning more about a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the coast of Louisiana Thursday afternoon.

A South Mississippi man was one of four passengers on the flight. We’ve confirmed 36-year-old David Scarborough, an oil rig worker from Lizana, was on that helicopter. We know he was aboard because he’s the nephew of a WLOX staff member.

We don’t know his current status; the United States Coast Guard is responding to the crash, searching for passengers.

Scarborough has worked offshore for eight years. He just completed a two-week shift and was on his way home.

David Scarborough and his wife, Lacy, lost their baby Sawyer to a drowning in March. Lacy is now pregnant with a second son.

David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March.
David Scarborough, his wife Lacy, and their son Sawyer who they lost to a drowning in March.(Scarborough Family)

We will update this story as soon as we learn more information.

