Dry weather for New Year’s sandwiched between two rounds of storms

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A strengthening southerly flow will continue to usher in Gulf moisture and the chance for a few passing showers through the day. Otherwise, it will be a breezy and warm late December day as highs climb into the mid-70s.

Today's Pinpoint Forecast (WAFB)

Friday Storms

Showers and t-storms are expected to move into the area from the west by Friday morning. A few strong storms aren’t out of the question, and locally heavy rainfall will be a possibility.

FUTURECAST (GRAF) (WAFB)

The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding posted area-wide. Rain totals of 1″-2″ will be common, with locally higher amounts possible. The heaviest rains should fall during the morning hours, with the potential for some showers to linger into the afternoon.

Friday's Flood Risk (WAFB)

The Storm Prediction Center also has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted near and south of the interstates. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms.

Friday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

New Year’s Weekend

Any rain should exit by Saturday morning, leaving us with much nicer weather for most of New Year’s Eve. Skies should become mostly sunny, with afternoon highs reaching the low 70s. It stays dry for Red Stick Revelry or any other events you may be attending Saturday night, with early evening temperatures in the low to mid-60s falling into the mid-50s by midnight.

New Year's Eve (WAFB)

Dry weather should continue into much of New Year’s Day (Sunday), although isolated showers could return by late in the day. The new year gets off to a mild start, with highs topping out in the mid-70s.

More Storms Next Week

Widespread shower and t-storm activity is expected to return from late Monday into Tuesday as a pair of storm systems move west-to-east across the mid part of the country. A few strong storms also appear possible, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather just to our northwest.

Monday's Severe Weather Outlook (WAFB)

Heavy rain might be the greater concern as multiple rounds of showers and t-storms impact the area. WPC shows rain totals averaging 4″-5″+ through the mid-part of next week, with locally higher amounts quite possible.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Weather should improve by late Wednesday, with drier and somewhat cooler conditions expected for the end of next week.

WPC Precipitation Forecast (WAFB)

