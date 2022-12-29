Denham Springs water safe to drink while testing being done, officials say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - City officials are warning Denham Springs residents that they may continue to see brown water coming out of their faucets on Thursday, Dec. 29.

According to District 5 leaders, hydrants are being tested south of I-12 in Plantation Estates and surrounding areas. This is routine mandated testing, they added.

Officials say the water is safe to drink, cook with, and bathe in.

This warning continues from the night before.

