Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with Knock Knock Children’s Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Knock Knock Children’s Museum will be ringing in the new year by hosting Noon Year’s Eve for the little ones.

The museum will have its very own ball drop with confetti cannon “fireworks” at noon, officials said.

Children will also be able to participate in special activities in the learning zones, officials added.

The celebration will be on Saturday, Dec. 31, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets for the event are general admission price if you’re a non-member. Children under two years old get in free. If you have a valid adult EBT card and picture ID general admission is $3 for up to six people.

