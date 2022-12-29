Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD urging people to stop firing guns in the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve

The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging people to be cautious and responsible ahead of New Year’s Eve this weekend.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging people to be cautious and responsible ahead of New Year’s Eve this weekend.

Sgt. L’Jean McKneely says celebratory gunfire is a common, but dangerous activity around the holidays and the department is asking for people to stop before someone gets hurt.

“It’s illegal number one. Number two, it can kill somebody,” McKneely said.

McKneely says people shooting their firearms into the air has led to property damage, and multiple people getting hurt in recent years.

“We’ve had situations that have happened in Baton Rouge where people have fired their guns in the air, the bullet has come down, and killed people,” McKneely said.

Celebratory gunfire is against the law in Louisiana. If caught, violators could face up to $1,000 in fines and/or two years behind bars.

“We can trace that bullet back to your gun if it’s confiscated. We can shoot rounds and find out if that bullet came from that gun,” McKneely said.

McKneely says they get dispatched to dozens of shots fired calls around this time of the year. He hopes people will put down the guns and find a safer way to celebrate.

“Just be mindful that you can hurt somebody with that, and you can possibly go to jail for the rest of your life,” McKneely said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, Dec. 28
Rain chances on the rise to end the week
The Baton Rouge Police Department is urging people to be cautious and responsible ahead of New...
BRPD urging people to stop firing guns in the air to celebrate New Year’s Eve
Watching porn now requires age verification in La. because of new law
When Elliot was brought to the clinic, workers said his body temperature was only 94 degrees...
Good Samaritan rescues cat found frozen to ground