BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating multiple armed robberies that happened on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and are searching for the four people responsible.

BRPD said the armed robbers used a vehicle to pull over drivers and rob them. Investigators added the criminals stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing light.

Information provided by Baton Rouge Police Department:

The vehicle (white Ford Explorer) used in the robberies was recovered unoccupied in the 1500 block of North 23rd Street.

Anyone having information on these armed robberies is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

*Safety Tips*

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking that if someone is getting pulled over at night and the vehicle that is attempting to stop you isn’t identifiable, turn on the vehicle hazard lights, drive to an area with sufficient lighting, and dial 911. The Dispatch Operators will be able to assist the driver with information.

