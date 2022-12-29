Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: Armed robbers pull over drivers by flashing headlights, possibly using blue light

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating multiple armed robberies that happened on Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, and are searching for the four people responsible.

BRPD said the armed robbers used a vehicle to pull over drivers and rob them. Investigators added the criminals stopped at least three separate vehicles by flashing their headlights or possibly using a blue flashing light.

Information provided by Baton Rouge Police Department:

The vehicle (white Ford Explorer) used in the robberies was recovered unoccupied in the 1500 block of North 23rd Street.

Anyone having information on these armed robberies is urged to contact Baton Rouge Police at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

*Safety Tips*

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking that if someone is getting pulled over at night and the vehicle that is attempting to stop you isn’t identifiable, turn on the vehicle hazard lights, drive to an area with sufficient lighting, and dial 911. The Dispatch Operators will be able to assist the driver with information.

More to come.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless woman doused with water; worker fired, issued misdemeanor summons

Latest News

The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast
Knock Knock Children's Museum
Celebrate Noon Year’s Eve with Knock Knock Children’s Museum
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6
Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory lifted in Assumption Parish