Baton Rouge Mexican restaurant announces closure

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of Baton Rouge area restaurants to close their doors in 2022 grew longer this week.

Velvet Cactus abruptly closed its only location in Baton Rouge, which is on Jefferson Highway, just before the New Year.

The restaurant’s Facebook post announcing the closure blamed the rising costs of running the business.

“We appreciate the love our patrons have given us over the years and the care and dedication our employees have shown for the business from beginning to end,” the post read.

“Hopefully someone can take our building and make a wonderful place for Baton Rouge,” it continued.

The business plans to honor unused gift cards at its New Orleans location.

