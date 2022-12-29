Acadian Ambulance hosting blood drive Thursday to help employee

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Acadian Ambulance of Baton Rouge is partnering with the Blood Center to host a blood drive on Thursday, Dec. 29, that will help one of its own.

According to organizers, the replacement blood drive will help Justin Cox’s family with expenses incurred from his recent liver transplant surgery.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Blood Center off Interline Avenue.

Cox serves as Acadian’s operations manager.

Organizers say Cox will get credit for each blood donation made, which will help with out-of-pocket medical expenses.

It will also help ensure a ready blood supply for other patients needing transfusing at area hospitals, they added.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

