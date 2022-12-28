Trending much warmer with heavy rain possible by Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A significant warm-up commences today as our winds shift around to the southeast. Highs will climb into the low 70s under partly cloudy skies. No rainfall is expected today, but a stray shower could sneak into the area after midnight.

Rain, Possibly Heavy, by Friday

A few showers will be possible on Thursday as Gulf moisture streams into the area ahead of our next storm system. But most of the rain holds off until Friday when showers and t-storms are expected to be widespread across the area. Locally heavy rain is a possibility, with the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) continuing to post a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding.

New Year’s Weekend

One more wave of rain could impact the area from Friday night into Saturday morning, but drier weather should return by Saturday afternoon. That sets the stage for what should be a nice night for ringing in 2023, with early evening temperatures in the mid-60s falling into the upper 50s by midnight. Rain is not expected to be an issue for New Year’s festivities.

More Rain Next Week

An unsettled pattern returns for the first half of next week, with multiple rounds of showers and t-storms appearing possible. Good rain chances arrive by late Monday and could very well stick around through Tuesday into at least a part of Wednesday. WPC is showing a good soaking over the next 7 days between the Friday rains and what’s expected next week, with average totals shown at 3″ to 5″ through next Wednesday morning. Locally higher amounts are a good bet and we’ll need to keep an eye on rain amounts into next week.

