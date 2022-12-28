Southern University issues statement following shooting death of student in New Orleans
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University are reacting to the shooting death of a student in New Orleans.
Investigators said Courtney Hughes was among six young people shot at a holiday party on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, in New Orleans. They added that Hughes was one of two 19-year-olds who died.
Family members said Hughes was home visiting for the holidays at the time of the shooting.
University officials released the below statement on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28:
