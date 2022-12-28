Facebook
Southern University issues statement following shooting death of student in New Orleans

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University are reacting to the shooting death of a student in New Orleans.

Investigators said Courtney Hughes was among six young people shot at a holiday party on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, in New Orleans. They added that Hughes was one of two 19-year-olds who died.

9th Ward Mass Shooting
9th Ward Mass Shooting(WVUE)

Family members said Hughes was home visiting for the holidays at the time of the shooting.

University officials released the below statement on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28:

