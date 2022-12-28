Southern University issues statement following shooting death of student in New Orleans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with Southern University are reacting to the shooting death of a student in New Orleans.

Investigators said Courtney Hughes was among six young people shot at a holiday party on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, in New Orleans. They added that Hughes was one of two 19-year-olds who died.

9th Ward Mass Shooting (WVUE)

Family members said Hughes was home visiting for the holidays at the time of the shooting.

University officials released the below statement on the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 28:

Southern University extends condolences to the family and loved ones of Courtney Hughes, a freshman from New Orleans who was majoring in nursing. She was fatally shot on Monday morning while visiting home during this holiday season. Our thoughts are also with others affected by this tragic incident. If you have any information regarding this crime, please call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

