Red Stick Revelry to welcome in 2023 in downtown BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 10th annual Red Stick Revelry celebration will ring in 2023 in downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Officials released the below schedule of events that will take place leading up to midnight:

Red Stick Rising: 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at River Center Branch Library Plaza and Town Square. The public can expect arts activities, a stilt walker, and the sing-along of Auld Lang Syne as workers raise the red stick at 12 p.m.

Red Stick Revelry: 8 p.m. - 12 a.m. at Davis S. Rhorer Plaza and North Boulevard Town Square. Live music begins at 8 p.m. with live music from Shaun Ward Xperience. Phat Hat takes the stage at 9 p.m. The celebration will wrap up with the countdown to 2023 and fireworks over the Mississippi River.

“I am excited to ring in another New Year for Baton Rouge and continue this 10-year tradition,” said EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. “Red Stick Revelry has helped make Baton Rouge a regional destination for New Year’s Eve celebrations, which means business for our community. I ask everyone to celebrate safely as we are joined by neighbors and visitors for another great evening in Baton Rouge.”

Organizers said LPB news anchor Andre Moreau is expected to emcee the events.

