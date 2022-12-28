Find out where to ring in new year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for something to do on New Year’s Eve? Look no further than the capital city.

Ring in the new year downtown at Red Stick Revelry starting at 8 p.m. and watch the fireworks light up the sky over the Mississippi River when the clock strikes midnight.

“There are no tickets needed. Everything is free. Walk up, stop by, we have a lot going on,” explained Rannah Gray with Red Stick Revelry.

If you’re looking for something a little earlier in the day for kids, Gray says the River Center Branch Library has an event at 11 a.m. called Red Stick Rising.

For the first time under their control, the Hilton Downtown Hotel is hosting an event to kick off the new year.

“There have been other parties hosted by third parties, but we are taking it upon ourselves to do our own thing,” added Leslie Thompson with the Hilton.

Anyone who is 21 and older is invited to ring in 2023.

“Almost eight months of planning with the sales team, we are down to weekly and daily meetings,” Thompson explained.

If you’re not downtown but looking for a safe place to say goodbye to 2022, the Crowne Plaza will be the place to be.

“We have 32,000 square feet of meeting rooms. We have 15,000 square feet of main ballroom. We can hold a lot of people,” said Scott Michelet with Crowne Plaza.

For 20 years, the hotel has hosted a New Year’s Eve bash.

“We enjoy doing it so come out and have fun,” Michelet continued.

The party is open to anyone 21 and older.

“We have packages that include rooms, bar service, late-night breakfast, and dance and dinner packages,” Michelet added.

