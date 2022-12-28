East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, Dec. 30.

Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve my citizens,” Bickham said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.