East Feliciana Parish coroner resigns

East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham III
East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Ewell Bickham III(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Coroner Dr. Dewitt Bickham has submitted his resignation effective Friday, Dec. 30.

Reached by phone late Wednesday afternoon, Bickham said a lack of resources is among the reasons he’s leaving the office has held since March of 2020.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve my citizens,” Bickham said.

