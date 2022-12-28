Facebook
Heavy delays reported after crash shuts down I-10 W on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Some travelers are facing even more problems reaching their destinations on Wednesday, Dec. 28, but in this case, it is on the roadways.

I-10 West was closed on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge past Butte La Rose for about an hour due to a crash. The interstate reopened around 1 p.m.

Officials report heavy delays in both directions. SEE TRAFFIC MAP

Drivers are urged to use an alternate route.

