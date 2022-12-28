Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

CONSUMER REPORTS: Go green and save green with home tax credits

Are you looking to upgrade your home with the help of Uncle Sam?
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Are you looking to upgrade your home with the help of Uncle Sam?

With funding from Congress, the Inflation Reduction Act means homeowners can take advantage of up to $14,000 in rebates and tax credits for making energy-efficiency upgrades. How much you’ll be able to get will depend on how much you earn, where you live, and what improvements you make.

Do you want to upgrade to a more eco-friendlier stove? A rebate of up to $840 could make it within your budget. Plus, you can receive another $500 to help cover the costs of converting from natural gas or propane to electric.

The largest credits and rebates are available for heat pumps, a high-efficiency system that heats and cools your home in place of a furnace (or boiler) and an air conditioner. You could get as much as $8,000 off.

While the upfront cost for a heat pump may be higher, these incentives will definitely help. And over the long term, you might actually save money depending on where you live and what fuel and electricity costs in your area.

With rebates for upgrading to more efficient exterior doors, windows, and skylights, you’ll be adding value and warmth to your home.

If an electric heat pump doesn’t make sense for your home, you can also qualify for a $300 tax credit with certain Energy Star-certified gas water heaters.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

SCAM ALERT
Authorities warn about scammers posing as US Postal Service
Are you looking to upgrade your home with the help of Uncle Sam?
CONSUMER REPORTS: Go green and save green with home tax credits
Better Business Bureau offers tips for dealing with flight cancellations, delays
Worldwide, about 580,000 people undergo these procedures each year.
YOUR HEALTH: Balancing bariatric benefits and risks