Construction fire reported in walls of Superdome, NOFD says

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A construction fire was reported at the Caesar’s Superdome on Wednesday (Dec. 28) morning, according to the New Orleans Fire Department.

The fire was reportedly inside the walls of the Superdome, according to a 6:47 a.m. tweet from NOFD.

The building was evacuated while crews extinguished the fire.

Smoke was not visible from the outside of the dome, but did make its way onto the field, a source tells Fox 8.

As of 7:45 a.m., the scene outside the dome returned to a relative calm.

No injuries were immediately reported.

In September of 2021, a pressure washer caught fire in the Superdome’s “gutter tub” while crews were cleaning the roof in preparation for Caesar’s branding to replace the old Mercedes logos.

The Superdome has been undergoing renovations for almost four years, entering Phase 3 of the $450 million project in May of 2022. Main entrances are being converted into giant atriums with escalators. Concourses are being widened, made possible by the removal of 80,000 square feet of pedestrian ramps. The team shop is also being relocated.

