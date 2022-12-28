Ascension Parish to host BR Redsticks games

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Redsticks of the United Football League have announced a new partnership with the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Ascension Parish.

The team has entered a lease agreement to build a temporary stadium at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The venue will be open-air and is expected to seat about 8,400 fans.

An official groundbreaking for the temporary stadium is scheduled for February of 2023 and is expected to be completed by March of 2023.

The Baton Rouge Redsticks plan to play in the temporary space for at least two seasons before a more permanent facility can be built.

The team will kick off its 2023 season by hosting the Mississippi Mudcats on Saturday, April 1. Season tickets are on sale and cost as low as $200 for each package.

Officials said a new stadium will make the Redsticks and fellow UFL franchises the first spring football organizations to build their own stadiums.

