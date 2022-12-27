Facebook
Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports

Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Baton Rouge Metro Airport(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Winter weather across the country continues to cause headaches on Tuesday, Dec. 27, for people at airports in Louisiana.

While no flights have been canceled or delayed at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport, as many as 91 flight cancellations and nine delays were reported at the Louis Armstrong International Airport in the New Orleans area.

Flights headed to Tampa, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Baltimore, and other cities were all canceled at the New Orleans airport.

RELATED STORY: Western NY death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos

Passengers headed to Louis Armstrong International are being urged to check on the status of their flights ahead of time. Click here for more information. Passengers heading to Baton Metro Airport can also check on their flights by clicking here.

According to flightaware.com, more than 4,000 flights have already been canceled nationwide on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and more than 6,000 flights have been delayed.

Click here to report a typo.

