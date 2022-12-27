Facebook
‘Working on putting a team here’: Announcement of full-time hockey team in BR could come soon

The sellout for the next hockey match is good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 11:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets are sold out for next week’s hockey matchup between the Mississippi Sea Wolves and the Port Huron Prowlers in the Raising Canes River Center.

It’s good news for the city’s chances of bringing a hockey team back to Baton Rouge permanently next season.

“The people of Baton Rouge showed up loud and proud, and now we’re working on putting a team here,” said Jon Kliment, director of media relations for Baton Rouge Pro Hockey.

Kliment added people across the Capital Region have done their part, and now, an announcement could be made in a few weeks.

“When we got here, it was about putting 15,000 people in the seats over the three games, and we’ve done that. Once the lease is finished, worked out, we’ll be announcing that, we’ll be drawing for season tickets, we’ll have a naming contest, we’ll do a whole bunch of stuff to get ready for an October season,” explained Kliment.

The lease has to be worked out between the River Center and the owner, Barry Soskin, before they can move forward with a brand-new team soon.

“I’m taking emails already from people who want season tickets,” noted Kliment.

It would be “A” level hockey, which is basically like “A” level in minor league baseball.

“Honestly, this type of hockey, this level of hockey is exactly what you saw in 2003 with the Kingfish. It’s hard-hitting, fast, family-friendly style of hockey that this area is used to. I think that’s a given as to why it’s been so successful so far,” said Kliment.

While the interest in the Kingfish may have dropped 20 years ago, the excitement is finally back! And people are ready for another sports team to cheer on in the Capital City.

“Obviously, the market’s ready for it, and to be perfectly honest, I see this being successful for years to come,” added Kliment.

If you’re interested in future season tickets, send an email to info@brprohockey.com.

