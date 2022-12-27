Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired

“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.(Submitted)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Editor’s note:  The raw video in this report contains graphic language.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton Rouge convenience store is causing outrage among many.

The incident appears to have happened within the last several days, during extremely cold weather, outside of the Triple S Food Mart on Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

An employee at that store told WAFB Tuesday morning, December 27, that the female employee has since been terminated.

However, that employee said that same female employee was actually known for feeding the homeless in the area and he believes she just got outraged when several homeless people refused her orders to leave the property.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Police Lights
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 27
Ending 2022 with a warming trend
Police are looking for two men, Ricky Cowart, 49, (left) and Daryl Love, 24, (right) in...
Man, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell
Comedian Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell was identified by family members as the 43-year-old man...
Comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell identified as man slain outside New Orleans grocery store
$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire