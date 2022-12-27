Facebook
Spicy Catfish Puffs

These little puffs are a great starter course or holiday party hors d’oeuvre.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - These little puffs are a great starter course or holiday party hors d’oeuvre. The secret to this recipe is keeping the oil temperature between 350°F and 375°F. If the oil temperature drops below 350°F, the puffs will absorb the oil, which can impart an unpleasant taste.

Prep Time: 30 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

1 cup cooked, flaked catfish

¼ tsp Louisiana hot sauce

vegetable oil for deep-frying

½ cup flour

¾ tsp baking powder

salt and cayenne pepper to taste

2 eggs, separated

¼ cup milk

1 tbsp vegetable oil

½ cup shredded jalapeño cheese

1½ cups cooked white rice

¼ cup minced onion

¼ cup minced celery

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

cocktail or tartar sauce for serving

Method:

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 2 inches of vegetable oil for deep-frying to 350°F. In a bowl, sift together flour, baking powder, salt and cayenne then set aside. In a second bowl, beat together egg yolks, milk, 1 tablespoon oil and hot sauce. Add milk mixture to dry ingredients and mix until just blended. Fold in catfish, cheese, rice, onion, celery and bell pepper then set aside. Using an electric mixer, beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. Gently fold whites into batter until uniform. Working in batches, drop batter by tablespoonfuls into hot oil and fry until golden brown and puffs float. Do not overcrowd skillet. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, remove catfish puffs from oil and place on paper towels to drain. Serve immediately with cocktail or tartar sauce.

