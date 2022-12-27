Facebook
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office staffing in ‘pretty good shape’

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office(WAFB)
By Alece Courville
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As police departments and sheriff’s offices across the country deal with crippling staffing shortages and issues, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office is no different.

But going into the New Year, Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says they may be turning a corner.

“We’re in pretty good shape now. We may still have one or two openings, but we are fortunate,” explains Thibodeaux.

According to the U.C. Census Bureau, the parish has a total area of 557 square miles of land.

The sheriff’s office is responsible for the rural part.

“Whether it is just an alarm, calls have gone up drastically. We need people to answer those calls in a timely manner,” Thibodeaux continued.

Over the last five years, the sheriff’s office lost about 120 deputies which represents a complete turnover of the entire force but with some changes to the budget, they have been able to retain most of their current staff and attract new boots on the ground.

“Our pay was pretty far down the ladder. We had to take a look at our budget and make some changes. There is now a noticeable pay raise and we created a pay scale,” Thibodeaux adds.

He says the pay scale recognizes years given to service and duty.

Thibodeaux said It makes it fair and equal.

Despite wanting every open position filled, he is adamant about not compromising quality for quantity.

“We don’t just want to fill the spot with a warm body. We need to fill it with someone who wants to be in public service,” Thibodeaux explained.

