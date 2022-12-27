Facebook
Passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish, troopers say

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police said troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a passenger dead on Monday, Dec. 26.

Troopers said that Brandi Hall, 39, of Darrow, was killed in the crash on Airline Highway south of South Purpera Avenue in Ascension Parish.

Authorities believe the crash happened as Jennie Alexander was driving north on Airline Highway in a 2008 Nisson Frontier. They added that at the same time, a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox was headed south on Airline Highway.

For reasons still under investigation, Louisiana State Police said Alexander veered off the roadway to the right and then back onto the highway. Investigators believe Alexander then crossed the median and crashed head-on into Equinox.

According to Louisiana State Police, Hall was the front passenger in the Equinox and died at the scene. Authorities said Hall was not wearing a seatbelt.

Alexander was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and had minor injuries, according to authorities. In addition, the driver and a juvenile passenger in the Equinox were both taken to a hospital.

Louisiana State Police said Alexander was arrested and faces charges of negligent injuring, negligent homicide, and careless operation.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

