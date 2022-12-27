Facebook
One more cool day before a significant warm-up begins

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 27
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 27(wafb)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold start this morning will lead to one more cool afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 50s. A few high clouds will pass through the area at times, but no rainfall is expected.

Rest of the Week

A significant warm-up will get underway on Wednesday as winds shift around to the south. Morning temperatures in the mid to upper 30s will give way to afternoon highs climbing to near 70 degrees. Mornings will then trend much warmer to close out the week, with lows only in the upper 50s. Afternoon temperatures will also trend considerably warmer, reaching the mid-70s on Thursday, and around 70 degrees on Friday.

Friday’s highs would be warmer if not for good rain chances. Showers and t-storms appear likely as a cold front approaches from the west. The threat for severe weather looks low at this point, but some locally heavy rain could be in the mix. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has already posted a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding area-wide.

New Year’s Weekend

Some model differences arise by the weekend, with the GFS model showing another round of rain on Saturday for most, while the European keeps it mainly dry. Even if we do get some rain during the day, there’s pretty good agreement that nighttime festivities should stay mainly dry. Temperatures should also be mild, falling from the mid-60s in the evening to around 60, or the upper 50s, by the time we ring in 2023.

Extended Outlook

Looking ahead, New Year’s Day should give us a chance to enjoy some nice weather before another potentially active storm system impacts the area early next week. The early outlook suggests the potential for some locally heavy rain and strong storms, but given that it’s still nearly a week out, we’ve got plenty of time to monitor trends. The WPC 7-day rainfall outlook suggests rain totals of 2″ to 4″ will be common into the early part of next week.

