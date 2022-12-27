Max sentence handed down after manslaughter guilty plea in 2018 deadly Prairieville shooting

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Prairieville in 2018 has been given the maximum sentence, according to court officials.

District Attorney Ricky Babin said on Tuesday, Dec. 27, that Cedric Emerson, 39, of Geismar, was sentenced on Dec. 13, to 40 years in prison by Judge Cody Martin in connection with the shooting death of Frederick Patterson, 36, of Prairieville, on March 11, 2018.

The district attorney’s office released the following:

On March 11, 2018, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a shooting at a Prairieville residence. Upon arrival, deputies located Frederick Patterson deceased inside the residence and had sustained a gunshot wound in the neck. At the same time, deputies responded to a field a short distance away in connection with a male subject screaming for help. Deputies identified the subject as Cedric Emerson. Emerson was detained by deputies and transported to a near by hospital to be evaluated. Detectives arrived on the scene of the shooting and while interviewing the homeowner, detectives learned that Frederick Patterson and Cedric Emerson were inside the residence together. The homeowner was in another room of the residence when a loud bang was heard. The homeowner walked back to where Emerson and Patterson were originally located and observed Patterson lying on the floor in a pool of blood and a firearm on a piece of furniture nearby. Emerson who was still on scene made statements indicating that he shot Patterson. Upon being released from medical care, Emerson was transported to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office where he was interviewed. During the interview, Emerson confessed to the killing. Emerson was subsequently arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

