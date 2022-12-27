Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Man, woman, car sought in killing of New Orleans comedian Brandon ‘Boogie B’ Montrell

From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD...
From left, Darryl Love and Tralana Humphrey have been named as 'persons of interest' whom NOPD homicide detectives want to find and question in connection with the Dec. 23 shooting death of comedian Brandon 'Boogie B.' Montrell outside a New Orleans Rouses grocery store.(Photos provided by NOPD)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 25, 2022 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two persons of interest and a vehicle in connection with the killing of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.

Montrell was slain near a grocery store on Dec. 23 in the 700 block of Baronne Street, authorities say.

Police are looking for 24-year-old Darryl Love and a 2019 silver Nissan Altima with license plate 488EXW in connection to Montrell’s killing. The NOPD also is seeking Tralana Tanyell Humphrey, age undisclosed.

The NOPD said Love and Humphrey are not wanted as criminal suspects at this time, but for questioning because detectives believe they have information vital to the investigation.

The NOPD is hoping to track down a 2019 silver Nissan Altima- License Plate # 488EXW in...
The NOPD is hoping to track down a 2019 silver Nissan Altima- License Plate # 488EXW in connection to the fatal shooting of comedian Brandon "Boogie B" Montrell.(NOPD)

News of Montrell’s death spread widely across social media.

Montrell was popular on TikTok and Instagram for his “Hood History” series on events and people in New Orleans.

Another person of interest -- Ricky Cowart -- has been located, the NOPD said Tuesday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Love or Humphrey is urged to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Matias Abreu
Officials identify 4-yr-old who died after being rescued from river; cause of death pending
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

Cedric Emerson
Max sentence handed down after manslaughter guilty plea in 2018 deadly Prairieville shooting
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office
Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office staffing in ‘pretty good shape’
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water; worker fired
Both amoxicillin and Tamiflu are in short supply across the country.
Shortages in flu medicine seen at pharmacies amid spike in cases
Police are touting the success of the real-time crime center using its resources to bring a...
Crime cameras help catch serial armed robber, police say