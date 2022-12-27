Facebook
Man accused of 5 robberies arrested, police say

Kevin Johnson
Kevin Johnson(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect accused in five robberies.

According to police, Kevin Johnson, 55, was taken into custody on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26. They added that he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on five counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

The alleged armed robberies took place at the Dollar General on Florida Boulevard, the Smoothie King on Florida Boulevard, the Kangaroo Express on Millerville Road, the Baskin Robbins on Florida Boulevard, and at Podnuh’s BBQ on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.

Police said the armed robberies begin on Sunday, Nov. 20.

