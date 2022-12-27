La. officials encourage fireworks safety ahead of New Year’s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s office is encouraging people to practice fireworks safety before New Year’s.

Officials said they encourage people to enjoy public fireworks instead of setting off their own. However, if a resident does choose to detonate fireworks, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office released the below safety tips:

Detonate devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish.

Never allow children to light fireworks.

Never operate fireworks while impaired.

Light devices one at a time and monitor embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby.

Discard detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately.

Many parishes in the Baton Rouge area don’t allow residents to detonate fireworks, and those who break the rule could even face a fine. East Baton Rouge Parish is one of the areas that bans residents from setting off fireworks.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is also asking people to only purchase fireworks from a permitted fireworks stand. A fireworks stand must have a permit in order to legally sell fireworks in Louisiana. More than 500 retail permits have been issued for the end-of-the-year season. Officials said the sales season runs through 11:50 p.m. on Sunday, January 1.

The public is being encouraged to report any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks by calling the number 1-800-256-5452.

