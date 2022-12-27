La. fire marshal gives fireworks safety tips; check to see if they’re legal where you live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal is urging people to be careful if they plan to use fireworks to celebrate the New Year.

Information provided by LOSFM:

The final fireworks sales season of the year kicked off this week, so the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM) wants to encourage all Louisiana residents to not only be safe when using fireworks, but knowledgeable when buying them.

More than 500 retail fireworks permits have been issued for this end-of-the-year season, as it is state law for wholesale and retail fireworks business operators to be appropriately licensed by the SFM, in the parishes and municipalities where they are legally allowed. The sales season extends through 11:59 p.m. on January 1.

The SFM encourages, first and foremost, that families choose to enjoy public fireworks displays over creating their own. However, if purchasing fireworks is your preference, we advise families to be mindful of whether the stand they are purchasing from has been permitted by this office. You can request to see permitting information from any retail fireworks business you patron. The SFM encourages reporting any suspicious or illegal sales of fireworks to 1-800-256-5452 or by visiting our website, lasfm.org

In addition, we want everyone to enjoy fireworks in the safest way possible. Some of the top ways to do that are:

• Detonating devices at least 200 feet away from structures, vehicles, and rubbish

• Never allowing children to light fireworks

• Never operating fireworks while impaired

• Lighting devices one at a time and monitoring embers released with a bucket of water or hose nearby

• Discarding detonated items by wetting them down to prevent reignition and not disposing of them in a trash container immediately

It’s important to keep laws and safety in mind as you celebrate holidays with fireworks. Different parishes and cities have different regulations, so double-check your area’s laws to be sure it’s legal to use fireworks.

ASCENSION PARISH:

Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of Donaldsonville and Gonzales

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Fireworks are NOT allowed anywhere in the parish, including the cities of Central, Baker, and Zachary. If caught, you’ll face up to a $500 fine or up to six months in jail.

IBERVILLE PARISH:

Fireworks are allowed anywhere within the parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

Fireworks are legal within the parish with the exception of Denham Springs and Walker. If you’re caught once, you’ll have to pay up to $100. If you’re caught again, it can total up to $500.

POINTE COUPEE PARISH:

Fireworks are legal in the parish

There are no regulations on fireworks outside city limits

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH:

Fireworks are legal within the parish. Fireworks are not allowed closer than 500 feet from any hospital, church, nursing home, or school that is occupied.

ST. MARY PARISH:

Fireworks are illegal inside the city limits of Morgan City, but are legal in unincorporated parts of the parish

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

Fireworks are legal in the parish, but each city has its own regulations, so residents should double check with their city government

Fireworks are NOT allowed within 1,000 feet of any church, school, hospital, or public building

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Fireworks are allowed in unincorporated areas of the parish

Fireworks are NOT allowed in the city or town limits

WEST FELICIANA PARISH:

Fireworks are allowed within the parish with the exception of St. Francisville

