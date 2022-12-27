Krewe of Orpheus announces 2023 Lundi Gras parade monarchs, theme

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Emmy-winning singer-actor Darren Criss and pop music star Joey Fatone were announced Tuesday (Dec. 27) as co-monarchs for the Krewe of Orpheus’ 2023 Lundi Gras parade.

Fatone, from the multi-platinum record-selling boy band NSYNC, also will be the headlining musical guest for the krewe’s post-parade gala, Orpheuscapade, which is open to the public at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. The parade and post-parade dance party are scheduled for Monday, Feb. 20.

Criss, 35, gained fame for his roles on the television show “Glee” and the TV movie “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.”

Fatone, who turns 46 next month, followed his NSYNC career with a series of appearances as an actor, host, Broadway performer, voice-over artist, dancer and television personality.

“The Krewe of Orpheus is well known across the world for our celebrity monarchs and impressive Orpheuscapade entertainment lineup,” krewe captain Sonny Borey said in a statement. “Our 2023 monarchs include legends of music, film and television that could only be brought together on Lundi Gras evening.”

The theme of the 2023 Orpheus parade was revealed as “Dark Dictums of Childhood.” The parade will roll on the Uptown New Orleans route with 42 floats, 1,500 members and 30 marching units.

The theme of the Orpheuscapade party is “A Boy Band Mardi Gras.” In addition to Fatone, performers will include 98 Degrees members Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre; Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town, Jamie Jones of All-4-One and Ryan Cabrera.

For more information or to purchase tickets to Orpheuscapade, visit kreweoforpheus.com.

