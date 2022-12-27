Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish

Fire on Island Road
Fire on Island Road(Pointe Coupee Fire District 2)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:30 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter was treated following a massive fire at a home on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Island Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw huge flames pouring from the roof. They entered the home to attack the fire but were forced to go back outside because the home’s roof started to collapse.

Fire on Island Road
Fire on Island Road(Pointe Coupee Fire District 2)

Crews at the scene were able to keep flames from spreading to any nearby homes.

Officials said the home’s residents escaped the fire uninjured. However, a firefighter was treated by emergency workers.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Police Lights
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

Baton Rouge Metro Airport
Winter weather continues to cause headaches at Louisiana airports
La. officials encourage fireworks safety ahead of New Year’s
Liz Koh delivers your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 27
Road closure announced.
Airline Highway lane closure could cause traffic backups in Ascension Parish