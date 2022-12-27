Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A firefighter was treated following a massive fire at a home on the evening of Monday, Dec. 26.

The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home on Island Road.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and saw huge flames pouring from the roof. They entered the home to attack the fire but were forced to go back outside because the home’s roof started to collapse.

Fire on Island Road (Pointe Coupee Fire District 2)

Crews at the scene were able to keep flames from spreading to any nearby homes.

Officials said the home’s residents escaped the fire uninjured. However, a firefighter was treated by emergency workers.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

