Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022.

The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Officials said the aid will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. The agency designated several parishes as disaster areas.

Many of Louisiana’s parishes faced 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days. Officials said the downpours were followed by cloudy and humid days. The weather causess a spike in crop disease and other issues for farmers.

Farmers in the below Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid:

Primary parishes:

Ascension Parish

Iberville Parish

West Baton Rouge Parish

Contiguous parishes:

East Baton Rouge Parish

Assumption Parish

Livingston Parish

Pointe Coupee Parish

East Feliciana Parish

West Feliciana Parish

Farmers will have several months to apply for the emergency aid. Officials added that farmers should contact their local Farm Service Agency office for further details about eligibility and submitting an application.

In order to read the letter from the USDA about the disaster designation, click here.

