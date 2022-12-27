Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Farmers in several parishes eligible for aid due to heavy rain

(USDA Farm Service Agency)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Farmers in several Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid following heavy rain that occurred between Wednesday, June 1, and Wednesday, Nov. 2 of 2022.

The announcement came from the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry.

Officials said the aid will come from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency. The agency designated several parishes as disaster areas.

Many of Louisiana’s parishes faced 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days. Officials said the downpours were followed by cloudy and humid days. The weather causess a spike in crop disease and other issues for farmers.

Farmers in the below Baton Rouge area parishes may be eligible for aid:

Primary parishes:

  • Ascension Parish
  • Iberville Parish
  • West Baton Rouge Parish

Contiguous parishes:

  • East Baton Rouge Parish
  • Assumption Parish
  • Livingston Parish
  • Pointe Coupee Parish
  • East Feliciana Parish
  • West Feliciana Parish

Farmers will have several months to apply for the emergency aid. Officials added that farmers should contact their local Farm Service Agency office for further details about eligibility and submitting an application.

In order to read the letter from the USDA about the disaster designation, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Police Lights
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 27
Ending 2022 with a warming trend
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE” Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a...
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
Video showing a convenience store worker pouring water on a homeless person outside a Baton...
“WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE:" Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired
The incident appears to have happened within the last several days.
Video shows BR homeless person doused with water, worker fired