Airline Highway lane closure could cause traffic backups in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Ascension Parish said drivers will face a lane closure along Airline Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Officials said the northbound lane closure will take place along Airline Highway at Germany Road.

The closure is expected to be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on each day.

Officials did not say why the lane closure was needed.

Drivers are being told to expect some traffic backups during the closure.

