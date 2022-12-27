Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Airline Highway lane closure could cause traffic backups in Ascension Parish

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials in Ascension Parish said drivers will face a lane closure along Airline Highway on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Officials said the northbound lane closure will take place along Airline Highway at Germany Road.

The closure is expected to be in effect between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on each day.

Officials did not say why the lane closure was needed.

Drivers are being told to expect some traffic backups during the closure.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Police Lights
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

One man is behind bars after police say he was driving impaired when he crashed, killing a...
Man suspected of driving impaired arrested after passenger dies in Christmas Day crash
The 75-year-old was hit by a car as he was walking back to his vehicle.
Good Samaritan hit, killed by car after helping stranded driver
Louisiana State Police
Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead
DOTD leaders talk about Louisiana's "Move Over" law
La. drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law, other safety measures ahead of Christmas travel