$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon.

The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.

Officials said the winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 04-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball number was 12, officials said.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

The ticket will reportedly expire on Thursday, Jan. 26. The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on that date to claim the prize.

“It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes,” Hudson added.

To claim the $50,000 the winner must go to Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

