Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

$50k unclaimed prize from Powerball set to expire

(KY3)
By Rian Chatman
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A winning Powerball ticket purchased in Saint Amant is still unclaimed and set to expire soon.

The $50,000 lottery Powerball ticket was purchased at Fisherman’s One Stop on Highway 22. The Louisiana Lottery Powerball prize was won on Saturday, July 30, according to officials.

Officials said the winning ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the red Powerball number to win.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 04-17-57-58-68 and the Powerball number was 12, officials said.

“We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash,” said Lottery President Rose Hudson.

The ticket will reportedly expire on Thursday, Jan. 26. The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on that date to claim the prize.

“It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes,” Hudson added.

To claim the $50,000 the winner must go to Lottery’s five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three members of the Southern University Human Jukebox Marching Band were killed in a crash in...
3 SU Human Jukebox band members killed while changing tire along interstate, officials say
According to BRPD, Napoleon Crane was killed in a shootout with law enforcement officers in...
W. Va. State Police: La. murder suspect ‘appears to have committed suicide’
(Source: MGN)
Closures announced ahead of severe weather threat
Police Lights
Officials identify 4-year-old who died after being rescued from Amite River on Christmas Eve
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)
SNAP, other benefits affected by federal cost-of-living adjustment

Latest News

Antoine Gabriel, Dequincy Turner, Lionel Turner (from left to right)
3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping
Kevin Johnson
Crime cameras help catch serial armed robber, police say
Kyle Aucoin-Melohn, a former theater instructor at Destrehan High School, has been arrested for...
Former Destrehan High theater instructor accused of molesting student
Fire on Island Road
Firefighter treated following massive fire in Pointe Coupee Parish