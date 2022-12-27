Facebook
3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping

Antoine Gabriel, Dequincy Turner, Lionel Turner (from left to right)
Antoine Gabriel, Dequincy Turner, Lionel Turner (from left to right)(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:52 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police said three suspects have been arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping following an incident on Christmas Day.

According to BRPD, Dequincy Turner, 29, Antoine Gabriel, 26, and Lionel Turner, 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Arrest documents reveal the suspects are accused of taking a female against her will in a vehicle.

Officers were able to track down the vehicle through cellular tracking and perform a traffic stop on Glen Oaks Drive, the arrest documents said.

According to the documents, officers also seized two handguns, a rifle, and 9.5 grams of marijuana from the vehicle.

Police said the victim stated she was taken against her will and was afraid she would die if she refused to follow the suspects’ demands.

Gabriel was arrested following the traffic stop, police said. They added the other suspects were also eventually taken into custody.

